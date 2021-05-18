POTSDAM — Two Clarkson players received individual honors as the Liberty League announced its softball and baseball all-star teams Tuesday.
The North Atlantic Conference also announced its baseball team.
Clarkson junior Olivia Zoeller was named the Pitcher of the Year and junior Kayla Robert joined Rochester sophomore Hannah Keiper as co-Player of the Year.
Zoeller led the Liberty League with a 0.96 earned-run average and 184 strikeouts. She held opponents to a .160 average and finished with a 14-4 record, including a no-hitter.
Robert produced a 21-game hitting streak and led the league with a .495 batting average. She hit four home runs.
In addition to Zoeller and Robert, Clarkson was represented on the first team by sophomore Bridget Twaits. St. Lawrence University senior Skylar Hein also made the first team.
Clarkson junior Maddie Brink made the second team and SLU freshman Meredith Rose made honorable mention.
SLU junior Nicholas Butler made the first team in baseball and teammates Cameron Morrissey (Sr.) and James Cronin (Sr.) made the second team.
Clarkson sophomores Kent Wilson and Colby Brouillette and senior Mike Mieczkowski made the second team.
SLU junior Andrew Matthews and Clarkson graduate student Joe Stockman made honorable mention.
SUNY Canton sophomore Zach Miner made the NAC first team.
