POTSDAM - Clarkson University has announced that nine former Clarkson athletes will be enshrined in the Clarkson Athletics Hall of Fame this February during the annual Cold Out, Gold Out alumni weekend.
The Class of 2023 will be the first class inducted since 2017 when Clarkson inducted eight new members. Below are the members of the class:
Sara Artus (Volleyball, 2011): A former St. Regis Falls standout, Artus was an AVCA All-American third team in 2011 and honorable mention in 2009 and 2010, and AVCA All-Region first team in 2009, 2010, and 2011. She was the Liberty League Player of the Year in 2011. She is Clarkson’s all-time leader in kills per set, ranks second in total kills. During her time with the Golden Knights, the team reached the NCAA Tournament three times, the first three times in program history.
Tim Barcomb (Baseball, 2003): Barcomb finished his career one-hit shy of the all-time Clarkson triple crown as leader in home runs, RBI, and average (he now ranks second, first, and third). Barcomb was a three-time ABCA/Rawlings All-Region, three-time UCAA all-star, and a three-time CoSIDA Academic All-American He was the hardest player in the nation to strike out in 2003 with only two strikeouts.
Robert “Soupy” Campbell (Benefactor, 1961): Campbell has been a long-time supporter of men’s and women’s hockey, while serving the college at large with his work on the Board of Trustees and Alumni Association President. He has contributed to both renovations of Cheel Arena, along with contributions to Walker Arena renovation project. Campbell played hockey for Clarkson from 1958 to 1961, appearing in 55 games.
Dan Gasbarre (Men’s Soccer, 1987): Possibly the greatest goal scorer in program history, in 65 career games, Gasbarre scored 43 goals and added 11 assists (97 points), ranking second all-time in program history for both goals and points. He was named the ICAC Rookie of the Year in 1984, an ICAC All-Star four times (three-time 1st Team) and All-NYS Region four times (1st team twice). He led the team in scoring all four years.
David Kinney (Baseball, 2012): Kinney was named a D3Baseball.com All-American in 2012, an ABCA/Rawlings All-American in 2011, and Liberty League Player of the Year two times (2011, 2012). He was a three-time NYS All-Region, 2011 NYS Regional Player of the Year and finalist for National Player of the Year. Clarkson’s all-time leader in batting average (.402), slugging (.637), home runs (19), hits (198), doubles (51), total bases (314), he hit .467 in his senior season.
Bill O’Flaherty (Hockey, Coach, Administrator, 1971): O’Flaherty’s life at Clarkson spanned that of an athlete, coach and athletic director. O’Flaherty as a head coach of the men’s hockey team, went 134-59-12 (.683 winning percentage) and led the team to two ECAC regular-season titles, and three NCAA Tournament appearances. He was selected as Spencer Penrose Award recipient as National Coach of the Year in 1981. After coaching, he became Clarkson athletic director and held post for more than a decade before moving to the NHL to serve as Director of Player Personnel for L.A. Kings.
Mike Smith (Hockey, 1968): Smith was a member of the Clarkson hockey program from 1965-67. After his graduation from Clarkson, he began a path in hockey that helped shape the way the game is played today. Smith became a front office executive who has worked with the original Winnipeg Jets, Chicago Blackhawks and Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2003, Smith has worked as a scout and with two companies specializing in hockey analytics.
Mel Tomalty (Hockey, Lacrosse, 1961): Tomalty played in 59 games with the Golden Knights, scoring 57 goals and 58 assists for 115 points. He led the team in goals in 1958-59 and 1959-60 and centered what is widely considered one of the best lines ever at Clarkson with Bill Little and Bob Van Lammers in the 1958-59 season. He averaged 1.94 points per game, fifth-best figure in program history. Tomalty went on to be a long-time official and was a goal judge for hockey at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.
Joe Zebrowski (Lacrosse, 2005): Zebrowski owns the lowest all-time goals-against average in program history (6.93 GAA), the second most wins (32), and second-best save percentage (.618). He was a four-time conference all-star. Zebrowski was named the UCAA Rookie of the Year in 2002, and led team to NCAA Tournament in 2002 and 2004 and was selected as UCAA Most Outstanding Player in the 2004 conference championship tournament.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
ST. JOHN FISHER 86, CLARKSON 45
Kaitlyn Walker led four Cardinals in double figures with 20 points as St. John Fisher cruised past Clarkson in a nonconference game in Potsdam that closed out the semester for the Golden Knights.
Sidney Tomasso added 18 points, Claire Kruszka scored 15 and Lauren Nawojski added 13 for St. John Fisher (7-2), which rolled to a 25-9 first-quarter lead.
Cassidy Dumont led Clarkson (2-5) with 18 points and Mariah Benavides scored 14.
