CANTON — Rylee LeBourveau and Sarah Vaccaro homered in each game as the Clarkson softball team swept SUNY Canton 14-0 and 12-3 in a pair of nonconference games Tuesday afternoon.
Olivia Zoeller threw a one-hit shutout for Clarkson (14-6 overall) in the opener and struck out nine.
Sydney Russo and Maddie Brink also homered in game two for Clarkson and Sam Shorts went 3-for-3.
Jordan Knapp and Hailey Bentley each went 3-for-3 for SUNY Canton (1-14) in game two.
n Don Louis Rodriguez went 2-for-4 and homered in game two but SUNY Canton (3-7, 1-3) was swept 4-1 and 6-2 in an NAC baseball doubleheader by host SUNY Cobleskill.
Eddy Garcia went 3-for-3 and Jayson Maxwe homered for the Tigers (7-2, 5-1) in game one.
Jesse Iacovetta went 2-for-3 in the opener and Zach Miner went 2-for-4 in game two for the Kangaroos.
