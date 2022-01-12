POTSDAM — Fans of the Clarkson Golden Knights will want to make plans to be in attendance on Jan. 21 when the women’s hockey team returns to the ice at Cheel Arena to take on the Engineers from RPI.
Game time is 6 p.m. with doors opening at 5 p.m.
In addition to serving as the first home game of the new year, the team will be hosting a fundraiser for the ALS Association with a raffle featuring, a year’s supply of calzones from The Mills (gift card loaded with enough to purchase 52 of them), autographed items from the current team, as well as program alumni, and a game worn RPI women’s hockey jersey.
A silent auction that includes four tickets to a Yankees game this spring, a green and gold hockey-themed barn quilt, two rounds of golf for four with cart at the Louisville Landing golf course, and a signed copy of Hockey Hall of Famer Mark Messier’s newly released autobiography will also be held.
Additional raffle and auction items are still being added, with a 50/50 drawing also planned for the evening.
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gherig’s Disease is a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the body’s brain and spinal cord. ALS often leads to paralysis and eventual death. There is no known cure with only minimal treatments available.
According to John Hopkins University, this disease affects roughly 30,000 people in the U.S., with approximately 5,000 new cases each year. The average life expectancy for someone diagnosed with ALS is two years, although some people do survive longer.
Lisa Orosz, of Chase Mills passed away from ALS this past December. Among her survivors are two daughters, Lauren, and Blake, who played collegiate hockey at RPI, Both women graduated from Madrid-Waddington Central School. To learn more, please visit www.als.org. For tickets, visit https://clarkson.universitytickets.com/w/.
