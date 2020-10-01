CANTON — St. Lawrence University interim head baseball coach Kenny Collins has announced the hiring of Justin Devoid as an assistant coach for the 2020-21 season.
Devoid joins the Saints from Springfield High School in Vermont, where he served as the varsity baseball coach since February 2019.
He also served as head coach of the Jr. Nighthawks summer league team in 2020, leading the team to a 13-6 record and a third-place finish in the state of Vermont.
“We are very excited to add Justin to the staff. He brings a lot of energy and hard work to the program, and has already made a great impression in his first few weeks. Justin is a teacher of the game and I look forward to seeing his impact on our team,” Collins said.
A 2017 graduate of Colby-Sawyer College with a bachelor’s degree in athletic training, Devoid is also a certified athletic trainer. He has been working in athletic training since his graduation.
While at Colby-Sawyer, he was a four-year starter at first base for the Chargers and served as team captain as a senior. He graduated with program records for career fielding percentage (.991) and career putouts (703). During his junior year, he finished with a .411 batting average and earned a chance to play in the NECBL for the Upper Valley Nighthawks.
