GREENVILLE, N.C. – Indiana State held off a late Michigan rally, while Randall Diaz drove in three RBI as the Sycamores took their final game at the LeClair Classic on Sunday afternoon over the Wolverines, 6-5.
Indiana State (6-4) went ahead early in the top of the second inning with Diaz’s two-run double down the left field line scoring Seth Gergely and Parker Stinson to give the Sycamores the 4-0 lead. Michigan (7-5) steadily chipped away at the Sycamores lead before a three-run rally in the eighth inning cut the ISU lead down to 6-5 following Matt Frey’s RBI single.
Connor Fenlong (S, 3) ended the Michigan rally in the eighth getting Jimmy Obertop to strike out to keep the one-run lead intact. The Sycamore relief ace from Gouverneur pitched around a one-out single in the ninth before getting Jake Marti to go down swinging for the final out in securing the Indiana State win.
Stinson, and Gergely all finished with multi-hit games.
Luke Patzner (1-0) took his first win of the season on the mound as the right-hander took the mound in the fifth inning in relief of Jake Ridgway. Ridgway went the first four innings allowing five hits and one run while striking out four in the no decision. Jared Spencer and Joey Hurth also saw time on the mound before Fenlong took over in closing out his third save of the season.
