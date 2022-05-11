Few sports are more physically demanding than football and lacrosse and even fewer are more psychologically challenging than golf.
However, Matt McGreevy has managed to succeed in all three at the collegiate level.
After competing as a two-sport athlete at Sacred Heart University in the mid-1990s, where he emerged as one of the all-time leading goaltenders in the history of the men’s lacrosse program, the Brasher Falls native returned to his college alma mater a decade later as head coach of the men’s and women’s golf teams.
During his tenure, the Pioneers have become one of the premier programs in the Northeast Conference and he has been named NEC Coach of the Year a total of six times, including a sweep of those men’s and women’s postseason honors for the 2021-22 season after guiding both squads to their respective league championships.
“When I was growing up, my dad was coach of the golf team at St. Lawrence Central and he would take me out from time to time. I was more of a contact-sport guy and I just didn’t have the patience for it,” said McGreevy, whose father, Pat, also served as a longtime varsity assistant football coach at SLC and played a lead role in developing the youth football program in the community.
“It’s kind of ironic the way things have turned out for me,” he added.
McGreevy attended school at St. Lawrence Central until the end of his sophomore year. Looking to further develop his potential as a football quarterback and lacrosse goalie, McGreevy opted to attend prep school at Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire from 1991-93.
“I went to Kimball Union mostly for football,” McGreevy said. “I was just trying to get more exposure and getting out of the north country provided me with more options.”
From Union Kimball, where he also tended goal for the lacrosse team for the two years that he was there, McGreevy continued his scholastic two-sport career at Sacred Heart University beginning in the fall of 1993. He was starting quarterback for three of his four years with the football program and set a school record for most touchdown passes in one game during the 1995 season. That mark has since been eclipsed, but he is still tied for fourth with four other Pioneer quarterbacks on the single-game record list.
McGreevy’s gridiron accomplishments at SHU would eventually be overshadowed by his efforts between the pipes for the lacrosse program. He still holds the record for most career wins (25) and is third all-time in career saves (508). He also has several single-season records, including goals-against average (6.29 in 1994) and save percentage (.663 in 1994). He is also tied for most saves in a season (223 in 1995). His 12 wins in 1994 are second-best and he is tied for third at eight wins for the 1995 season. His .582 save percentage in 1995 is still the sixth best in school history.
Following his graduation from SHU with a degree in psychology, McGreevy began working at the Great River Golf Club, which is owned by the university and is the home course for the Pioneers’ golf teams.
“I studied psychology but I knew that if I wanted to go any further in the field, I would have to continue my education to pursue a doctorate and that really wasn’t something I wanted to do at the time. I’ve played sports all my life and I wanted to stay involved with athletics any way I could,” he said.
“After graduation, I picked up a job working at the range at the school’s golf course. That’s where I really started to play. It was awesome, I got to play golf every day for free at a great course. Within a year, I was good enough to turn pro and I’ve been a teaching pro for 22 years now,” he added.
In 2006, McGreevy was hired as an assistant coach of the women’s golf team at SHU and quickly promoted to the head coaching job in July of 2007. Under his guidance, the Pioneers become a perennial contender for the NEC championship and won their first title in 2018. Three years after taking over the women’s team, McGreevy was named the head coach of the men’s team as well and has maintained the Pioneers’ status as one of the top programs in the conference. Since taking over the golf helm at SHU, he has been cited as NEC Women’s Coach of the Year four times and NEC Men’s Coach of the Year twice.
“I love teaching golf. As a college coach, my role is more about showing our golfers how to play the game and not just teaching them how to swing a club,” said McGreevy, who spent this past weekend on the west coast while the women’s team competed at the NCAA Stanford Regional Tournament in Palo Alto, Calif. “I just enjoy seeing how good golfers can get over the span of the four years that I’ve coached them.”
“The hardest part of golf,” he added, “is the hours of practice that you have to put in to be successful. The talent level in college golf is pretty high but even the most talented golfers have to work hard at it.”
