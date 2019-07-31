CANTON — Former St. Lawrence University men’s lacrosse coach Don Leet will be inducted in the Intercollegiate Men’s Lacrosse Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Dec. 6 at the Baltimore (Md.) Waterfront Marriott.
Leet coached SLU from 1970-97 and finished with 251 wins in 28 seasons, guiding the Saints to eight NCAA Division III Tournament appearances. Leet led SLU to a tournament win over Hobart in 1979. The Statesmen then went on to win 12 straight national titles.
Leet was the third NCAA Division III coach to coach in the North-South Game. He also was a defensive line coach for the SLU football team, helping the Saints reach three NCAA Tournaments, including a 10-1 record in 1982.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.