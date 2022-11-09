SYRACUSE — Jake Crouthamel is receiving the rightful adulation that he never outwardly sought during his trail-blazing career as Syracuse University athletic director.

Crouthamel died peacefully Monday at age 84. He guided SU athletics from 1978-2005, helping oversee the opening of the Carrier Dome, the launch of the Big East Conference, and lay the groundwork for national championships in multiple sports.

