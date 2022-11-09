SYRACUSE — Jake Crouthamel is receiving the rightful adulation that he never outwardly sought during his trail-blazing career as Syracuse University athletic director.
Crouthamel died peacefully Monday at age 84. He guided SU athletics from 1978-2005, helping oversee the opening of the Carrier Dome, the launch of the Big East Conference, and lay the groundwork for national championships in multiple sports.
Colleagues and admirers of SU’s longest-tenured athletic director have expressed their appreciation for his bold leadership that they often witnessed behind closed doors. Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim was among those who recalled his former boss never yearning for the public spotlight.
“What a pivotal figure he has been in Syracuse athletic history,” Boeheim said Monday following the opener of his 47th season. “Making the change with the Dome, getting into the Big East Conference, that was his drive and his push. Other people like me weren’t that interested in it, but he was.”
Boeheim added: “I think a lot of things have been overlooked that he’s responsible for. … He didn’t want the spotlight, he didn’t talk much, so I think we missed the boat on him. He was one of the great, really, leaders of any place, what he did here and his vision and what he accomplished, I think that’s been overlooked tremendously.”
Crouthamel was also an All-American running back at Dartmouth, starring from 1957-59, an accomplished coach at his alma mater and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Carol, daughters Lisa and Christie, and four grandchildren. He had been living in Hanover, Mass., most recently after his retirement.
In remembrance pieces throughout the week from the Boston Globe and others that covered his extensive career, Crouthamel was commonly described as “old school,” with an intensity, work ethic, and understated approach hardened on the gridiron.
“He allowed us to do what he thought we needed to do, and he was great at it,” Boeheim said. “He’s the guy you want with you if you get into a fight some place, I can tell you that. There’s not many like him.”
Among his initial milestone contributions overhauling athletic facilities around and near campus, Crouthamel ushered in the Dome era for the Orange. The venue opened in 1980 under his watch and is now among the most recognizable in all college sports.
The Dome has become a key part of the SU football team’s identity, branded as “The Loud House,” and has allowed men’s basketball to annually support the largest crowds in their sport.
There was a moment of silence held for Crouthamel in the building he helped build prior to the SU men’s basketball season opener Monday, a few hours after the school released a statement regarding his passing.
“Jake dedicated his life to intercollegiate athletics and was one of the best and most successful athletic directors of his era,” current SU athletic director John Wildhack expressed in a statement. “The success of the Orange programs during his tenure speaks to his behind-the-scenes leadership, guidance and expertise.”
Crouthamel has also been credited as one of the founders of the Big East Conference, which launched in 1979 and set the stage for one of the most iconic eras of college basketball in the 1980s.
He was also a key figure in helping lure other institutions when the conference expanded and underwent reformations in the latter stages of his tenure.
That creation also eventually shifted all SU sports teams from independent to conference-affiliated, sticking with the league until moving to the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2013.
“We were saddened to hear of the passing of former Syracuse athletics director Jake Crouthamel, a founding father of the Big East Conference whose commitment to basketball and visionary mindset helped fuel the ascent of the Big East as an elite college sports conference,” said Big East commissioner Val Ackerman in a release.
Crouthamel was at the helm for 20 NCAA Tournament bids in men’s basketball, including the 2003 national championship, along with 12 bowl games in football and eight national titles in men’s lacrosse. He helped lead the expansion of women’s athletics into postseason berths in basketball, field hockey, lacrosse, soccer, swimming, rowing, and track and field.
Crouthamel was the first player signed by the NFL’s expansion Dallas Cowboys in 1960. He was among final cuts at training camp and caught on with the AFL’s Boston Patriots before leaving to join the navy.
Following his service, he took up coaching and became head coach at his alma mater for seven seasons, leading the Big Green to a 41-20-2 record before taking on the athletic director role at SU.
