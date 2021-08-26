POTSDAM — Former SUNY Potsdam athlete and coach Jordan Ott is fighting stage 2 invasive ductal carcinoma, which is a form of breast cancer.
Ott, 25, played women’s hockey and softball at SUNY Potsdam from 2013-17 and holds career records in women’s hockey at the school for goals, points and power-play goals.
Ott was SUNY Potsdam’s head softball coach from 2018-20 and an assistant coach with women’s hockey from 2017-20.
Ott left Potsdam after the 2019-20 school year to become the head women’s hockey coach at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
Natalie Wasielewski, a teammate of Ott on the SUNY Potsdam women’s hockey team, has organized a GoFundMe website to help Ott with her medical costs.
As of late Thursday afternoon the page has raised $23,152 and the goal for the site is $25,000.
Wasielewski said of Ott on the site, “if you know Jordan, you know she works hard and always gives more than 110 percent effort and dedication to whatever she is trying to achieve. Jordan is the type of person that will make you smile on a bad day or crack a joke to lighten the mood. She is the person that motivates everyone around her to be the best version of themselves. She has a way of supporting others and right now Jordan needs our support.”
According to the site, Jordan is going through chemotherapy treatments and will require surgery. After her surgery she will need more chemo and radiation treatments.
Four years ago, Ott created a GoFundMe page for SUNY Potsdam assistant athletic trainer Alex Berking, who underwent radiation and chemotherapy for a cancerous brain tumor.
Following her SUNY Potsdam hockey career, Ott played one year in the NWHL with the Buffalo Beauts and helped the team reach the Isobel Cup Final.
Ott sent a statement to the Buffalo News that said, “The support and love I have been shown over the past few weeks, especially the past 24 hours, has been absolutely incredible and means the world to me. As I have grown up, sports have always been the main source of friendships and relationships I’ve built that have withstood time and distance. I have been in touch with so many people from my past over the past few days that has really brought back positive memories and has given me so much hope moving forward.”
Ott made the All-SUNYAC softball team as a shortstop three times and finished her career leading the Bears in nine categories, including hits. In 2020, she made SUNYAC’s All-Decade Team in softball.
In women’s hockey, she’s the career school leader for points (107), goals (61) and power-play goals (18). She also holds the school record for single-season points with 36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.