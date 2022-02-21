TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Indiana State baseball’s Connor Fenlong and Grant Magill were recognized among the top 250 college MLB Draft prospects by D1Baseball as announced by the organization earlier in the week.
Fenlong comes in at No. 201 on the prospect list, while Magill is No. 208 as Indiana State heads into the 2022 season .
Fenlong picked up his first save of the season in the Sycamores opening against against Brigham Young University at the Snowbird Baseball Classic held in Port Charlotte, Fla. He closed out a 3-2 win pitching 2.2 scoreless innings where he struck out one, allowed one hit and faced nine batters.
The righthander picked up his second save on Sunday pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning in a 9-7 win over Marshall. The Sycamores dropped an evening contest to Ohio State, 9-8.
Fenlong returns as one of the top relief specialists in the Missouri Valley this season after a standout campaign out of the ISU bullpen last year. The Gouverneur, N.Y. native finished the season with a team-high six saves, while making 20 appearances in the 2021 season.
The redshirt junior was honored on the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference First Team All-Conference team after posting a 3.06 ERA over 35.1 innings pitched on the year. He went at least two innings on nine different occasions, while adding at least three strikeouts in seven different games. He is back to lead a Sycamores’ pitching staff that finished fifth in the MVC with a 4.50 ERA while holding opponents to a .255 batting average.
