While the Heuvelton Central boys basketball team was driving for a possible Class D state championship, a former Bulldog player, Carter Pierce, enjoyed the best seat in the house in the bench area for a bit of March Madness at the NCAA Division I level.
Pierce and two fellow seminarians at Mount St. Mary’s College served as volunteer chaplains for the MSM’s women’s basketball team which played in an NCAA First Four game against fellow 16 seed Longwood in Raleigh, NC.
MSM dropped an exciting 75-70 decision which was televised on ESPN II to Longwood which went on to be eliminated by top seeded North Carolina State.
As the fourth seed Mount St. Mary’s won the Northeastern Conference Tournament Wagner 62-50.
The other Chaplains were Christian Schwenka and Andy Barnes.
Carter Pierce is in his second year at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, where he is studying theology. it is my fifth year total in seminary having previously I studied philosophy at the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, OH). He graduated from Heuvelton Central in 2016 and played basketbal throughout his high school years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.