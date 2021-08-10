GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith colleges announced last week plans to add 12 new sports over the next five years, including baseball and softball, men’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track.
The two colleges also plan to add men’s and women’s alpine skiing and women’s bowling to bring the total number of sports offered to 35.
“At a time when other colleges and universities are pulling back on sports or even dropping programs, we are doubling down on our commitment to athletics and the experiences our students have as athletes,” university president Joyce P. Jacobsen said.
Expansion plans are expected to take effect beginning with the 2022-23 academic year as Hobart will add skiing, baseball and swomming and diving, and William Smith will add skiing, bowling and volleyball. Hobart will start men’s volleyball in 2023-24 and William Smith will begin track and field in 2024-25. William Smith plans to add softball in 2025-26.
Hobart is reinstating baseball, which ended in 1995 after more than 100 years at the school. Hobart also dropped swimming and diving in 1995. William Smith last offered women’s volleyball in 1974.
