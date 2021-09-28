POTSDAM — Chloe Hodge scored an unassisted goal in the 48th minute to lift the Clarkson University women’s soccer team to a 1-1 tie with Skidmore in a Liberty League game Tuesday.
Olivia Allen scored in the second minute for Skidmore (3-3-1 overall, 0-1-1).
Clarkson improved to 2-4-1 and 0-1-1.
n Lillian Sullivan, Catherine Gamble, Meredith Macey, Caitlin Avery and Gabriella Dadoly all won singles matches to lead the St. Lawrence University women’s tennis team to a 7-2 nonconference win over SUNY Oneonta in Canton.
Sullivan, Avery, Gabmle and Macey were also part of doubles wins for the Saints.
