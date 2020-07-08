The Ivy League announced Wednesday that it will not hold fall sports competition, making it the first Division I conference to shut athletics down due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The league decided no sports will be played until after Jan. 1, stating that student safety is the highest priority. That decision will affect men’s and women’s ECAC Hockey as six of the eight Ivy League member schools play in the conference and traditionally start league play in early November. ECAC Hockey also includes Clarkson and St. Lawrence in both men’s and women’s hockey.
The Ivy League also is the first FBS league to decide its football season won’t be played in the fall of 2020.
The possibility remains that the football season could be played in the spring. The league said it will make that determination at a later date.
The Ivy League also said it will decide whether winter and spring sports can be played at a later date.
“As a leadership group, we have a responsibility to make decisions that are in the best interest of the students who attend our institutions, as well as the faculty and staff who work at our schools,” the Ivy League Council of Presidents said in a joint statement. “These decisions are extremely difficult, particularly when they impact meaningful student-athlete experiences that so many value and cherish.
“With the information available to us today regarding the continued spread of the virus, we simply do not believe we can create and maintain an environment for intercollegiate athletic competition that meets our requirements for safety and acceptable levels of risk, consistent with the policies that each of our schools is adopting as part of its reopening plans this fall.
“We are entrusted to create and maintain an educational environment that is guided by health and safety considerations. There can be no greater responsibility – and that is the basis for this difficult decision.”
The Ivy League reportedly will not play nonconference basketball games should the men’s and women’s seasons begin after Jan. 1.
Back in March, the Ivy League was the first Division I conference to cancel its postseason basketball tournaments due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The members of the Ivy League are Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale.
