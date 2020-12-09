WATERTOWN — Jefferson Community College hoped to display their new branding once the winter sports season was allowed to get underway. That will now have to wait until the spring, as Wednesday 27 of the 30 National Junior College Athletic Association member SUNY Community Colleges decided to cancel their indoor athletics seasons for the 2020-2021 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For JCC, this ends both men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball before they were even allowed to begin.
In a press release by the NJCAA posted on the Cannoneers’ website, it states, “NJCAA SUNY Community Colleges will continue planning for what we hope will be the safe resumption of intercollegiate athletics in spring 2021. Traditional spring sports and several traditional fall sports have been moved to spring, per the NJCAA 2021 Sports Guidelines.”
Not all winter sports are canceled, low and moderate indoor sports such as bowling and swimming and diving are permitted to compete but only in a virtual setting. However, Jefferson Community College competes in neither.
JCC athletic director, Jeff Wiley held a Zoom meeting with coaches on Monday to explain how the decision was made.
“It stinks, but it was out of our control,” JCC women’s basketball coach Riley Luckie said. “We had a Zoom meeting with Mr. Wiley and he said there was nothing really that we can do. It was up to the presidents. Just what’s going on right now, it seems to be getting worse, so it’s just the safest thing for all the junior colleges.”
While there was obvious disappointment, the decision to cancel sports wasn’t entirely unforeseen.
“The way things have been going not really,” JCC men’s basketball coach Joe Vaadi said. “You gotta go on what the health officials are saying and what they’re expecting. I wasn’t totally surprised.”
The NJCAA made a similar decision five months ago when it pushed high-contact fall sports from the fall to the spring, this included men’s and women’s soccer and indoor volleyball. By the time those postponed fall sports and scheduled spring sports are played. JCC will be going on just about a year without athletics. The very beginning of the coronavirus came just in time to cancel springs sports right when their seasons were set to begin.
Right now, the campus is closed, meaning no students, even athletes are at JCC. Coaches are trying to convince their players to come back to the school to continue their education.
“They weren’t shocked, they understood,” Vaadi said. “Because of COVID, they understand that things are a lot different. I just told them that we’re not having a season and you should strongly consider coming back. Keep working on your education, that’s the most important part.”
Luckily, many of Luckie’s players are local and commute to JCC, making there return — if students are allowed back on campus in the spring — more possible. When that time comes, Luckie expects to see some of her players back on campus, working out.
“So, I talked to them about when the weight room at JCC will be opened back up in January, and most of my girls commute, so they’ll have access to the gym,” Luckie said. “I told them, we can give them workouts and then hopefully in the spring we can do some open gym stuff, kind of like what we were doing in the fall. It stinks, especially for the sophomores that won’t be back, but you just have to try to get better this year and hopefully come back and be better next year.”
Vaadi has used his new found free time to do more hunting but will hopefully transition to coaching the men’s soccer team again this spring.
Both he and Luckie will begin trying to recruit for next year, a task that will prove to be even more complicated due to COVID.
“Me and coach Vaadi were actually talking about how it’s going to be so different than usual,” Luckie said. “We’re going to have reach out to the high school coaches and the AAU coaches and go off recommendations really. Trying to get film and some highlight tapes will really be the best way to go about it.”
