The Jefferson Community College men’s soccer team plays its first game of the season Sunday against SUNY Broome on the school’s new turf field. Jefferson CC photo

Jefferson Community College celebrated a sweep in its athletic teams’ first game action on the college’s new multipurpose turf field Sunday afternoon at JCC.

The JCC women’s soccer team christened the $4 million facility with a 2-1 victory over SUNY Broome in the opening game, which was also the Cannoneers’ season debut.

