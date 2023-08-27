Jefferson Community College celebrated a sweep in its athletic teams’ first game action on the college’s new multipurpose turf field Sunday afternoon at JCC.
The JCC women’s soccer team christened the $4 million facility with a 2-1 victory over SUNY Broome in the opening game, which was also the Cannoneers’ season debut.
JCC scored both of its goals in the second half, with the second one coming less than a minute before Broome cut the lead to 2-1.
The JCC men then eased to victory in its own season debut, 5-1, over Broome in the second game.
The new turf field replaced JCC’s old baseball field along Interstate 81. The synthetic field features a baseball field and softball diamond and will also be the home field for the revived JCC men’s and women’s lacrosse teams in the spring.
JCC’s new 20-foot scoreboard also made its game debut Sunday. The digital scoreboard offers the ability to show replays.
