WATERTOWN — The Jefferson Community College athletic program remains hopeful that it will be able to unveil a brand new look in time for the start of the fall sports season.
JCC hopes to have its logo and colors ready to go for the start of the fall 2020 semester. The program had planned to issue teases to help promote the rebrand, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented students from meeting on campus. However, Vice President of Student Affairs Corey Campbell said they hope the can stay on track with the original timeline.
“It all depends on when (the students) can return to campus,” Campbell said. “If we can do that, then our projection is that we’ll still be on time.”
The rebrand is being assisted by Rickabaugh Graphics based out of Gahanna, Ohio. Rickabaugh is a partner of the NJCAA and has done work for Ohio State, the University of Iowa, Indiana University and other colleges.
Athletic director Jeff Wiley said the firm made suggestions and JCC has returned feedback. The school is now waiting to see what Rickabaugh will do with the information before sending the logos out to a focus group.
Initial surveys showed many students want to keep the Cannoneer nickname. On March 9, 65.07 percent or 870 of the students wanted to keep the name in 1,337 surveys counted. Wiley said that it wasn’t much of surprise.
“There’s a lot of pride in the Cannoneer nickname.” Wiley said.
Many of the faculty members, school officials and the community have grown accustomed the Cannoneers nickname. Campbell said the survey news heartened a long-time member of the rebrand board.
“We have a faculty member on the committee that’s been here many years and they’re very attached to the name,” Campbell said.
Jefferson CC is one of three New York-based schools with the Cannoneers nickname. Watervilet High School and the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn also are the Cannoneers.
Campbell said that the team will likely keep the same maroon shade as a main color, but could add other colors to the logo to accentuate the main color.
Despite not holding classes on campus, Campbell said the student body is excited to see what the new logo and colors will look like. He said it’s a positive distraction from the constant news about the pandemic.
“It’s a welcome break from all that’s going on,” Campbell said. “Folks are excited about it and it’s a breath of fresh air.”
The rebranding is expected to coincide with the team’s new on-campus turf fields, which are targeted to be completed by the fall semester. The fields will prevent teams from traveling to places like General Brown and Watertown high schools for men’s and women’s lacrosse and the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds for baseball.
“It’ll be nice to able to play on our own campus and that will help with our recruiting,” Wiley said.
Wiley is also hopeful that a physical mascot would be part of the package. He said that the mascot could be out and about in the community for events and athletic games.
“We’d love to get a mascot on the sideline hyping up our events,” Wiley said in late January.
