There’s plenty to be excited about for the Jefferson Community College sports program.
The Cannoneers have been making news for plenty of reasons with new coaches, teams and fields. JCC athletic director Jeff Wiley has made his return to the sidelines to coach the women’s basketball program once again. Wiley coached the Jefferson women from 1993-94 to 2005-06 and is back after an 18-year break.
“I just felt like the time was right to come back,” Wiley said. “I hope we can build on what we’ve had.”
Wiley amassed 233 wins, two regional titles and a national runner-up running the women’s program. Wiley hasn’t been completely away from the coaching ranks as he’s led the AAU NNY Huskies the past few seasons and has been connected to local players.
“We’ve got six players coming back and a good group coming back,” Wiley said.
Despite being an athletic director for the most part, Wiley has still be thinking like a coach. He said that part of him has never truly left.
“Even though I’ve been athletic director, I’m always thinking like a coach,” Wiley said. “I’m always thinking about what I’d do in a situation during games.”
Wiley added that he and assistant coaches Marissa and Clinton Clark have been hitting the recruiting trail and are looking to have a full roster of 15 players for next season. JCC, which was coached by Malone’s Tim LaMay the previous two seasons and 14-7 last year, is also going to test itself against some tougher competition with the hopes of being ready for later in the season.
“We’re going to try and get some Division II teams like Jamestown and maybe some others on the schedule,” Wiley said. “We want to be ready for the postseason.”
A new winter sports is likely to join the men’s and women’s basketball teams in the winter. JCC announced that club hockey is slated to play in the 2023-24 season. The Cannoneers are scheduled to participate in the Upstate New York College Hockey League along with club teams from Union, Skidmore, LeMoyne, Albany and Paul Smiths.
Head coach Mike LeDoux said there’s still plenty of work to do before the team takes the ice. However, he’s amazed that the club program has taken so many steps.
“I didn’t think we’d be at the point we’re at now,” said LeDoux, who will also run the men’s lacrosse program in 2023-24. “We just got off the phone with people about Paul Smiths about some games, so it’s starting to feel real.”
LeDoux said that about 10 players have committed, but he needs 15, including a goalie before they have enough for a team. He said he’s trying to get word out to students about the team.
“Our biggest thing is letting people know that we’re here,” LeDoux said.
Ice time shouldn’t be a problem as they’ve talked to the city about getting practice time early in the morning. LeDoux also touts that the Watertown Municipal Arena is less than a mile from the main campus.
“It’s nice to have the rink so close to campus,” LeDoux said. “We’re just a short car ride or a drive down there.”
JCC also is expected to begin playing on their brand new turf field soon. According to Wiley, he said that the field should be ready some time in June. The new turf fields will allow the Cannoneer sports programs to play games on the campus instead of going to different locations like the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds for baseball and softball and local high schools for soccer and lacrosse.
“We used to have to go to General Brown, South Jefferson and other places to play lacrosse, but it’ll be nice to play on campus again,” LeDoux said.
