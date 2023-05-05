There’s plenty to be excited about for the Jefferson Community College sports program.

The Cannoneers have been making news for plenty of reasons with new coaches, teams and fields. JCC athletic director Jeff Wiley has made his return to the sidelines to coach the women’s basketball program once again. Wiley coached the Jefferson women from 1993-94 to 2005-06 and is back after an 18-year break.

Reporter/Agate Person

A lifelong resident of Northern New York. Dan graduated from Lyme Central School and attended SUNY Oswego. He's worked in all forms of media, including radio and print. Dan covers hockey, wrestling, track and field, tennis, volleyball and golf.

