Jefferson Community College is taking the next step in its rebranding effort, unveiling the look of the mascot that will roam the school’s sports events and asking the community to name the mascot.
JCC created a three-minute youtube video to introduce the mascot, a bald eagle wearing a military cannoneer uniform in the school’s colors of maroon and gold.
The school has also created a survey on its Facebook page where students, faculty and alumni, as well as members of the community, can suggest names for the mascot.
JCC plans to assemble the suggestions and provide a list of finalists for a vote in March.
JCC revealed new logos for its athletic teams and that the mascot would be a bald eagle in October.
