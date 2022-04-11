Junior Charlotte Powell continued her big weekend with six more goals and two assists as the No. 17 St. Lawrence University women’s lacrosse team defeated Skidmore College 21-13 on Saturday afternoon at Wachenheim Field in Saratoga Springs.
The Scarlet and Brown improved to 11-1 on the year and 5-1 in the Liberty League with the win, under the direction first year coach Chelsey Martin of Ogdensburg.
The Thoroughbreds fell to 2-8, and 2-4 in league action.
Powell, who scored a season-high six goals yesterday, matched that today to bring her season total to 35 goals. O’Neil scored five goals of her own in the win for the Saints to help lead the way.
The win was the eighth road win for the Saints, who are a perfect 8-0 away from Canton.
