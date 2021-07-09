POTSDAM — The Clarkson University Athletic Department announced the hiring of Adam Kelley as assistant coach of the Golden Knights’ men’s soccer program for the 2021-22 season.
Kelley, a 2020 graduate of SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Business Administration, served as a volunteer assistant for the Bears in 2019 following a three-year stint as a player the program. In his three years as a player for the Bears, Kelley played in 20 games and received seven starting nods, logging more than 730 minutes of time on the pitch.
“I am very excited to welcome Adam to our program’s coaching staff,” Clarkson University head coach Carter Lincoln said. “He has been coaching youth soccer for the past four years, and at the college level for the last two, so I know our student-athletes will enjoy working with him.”
A four-time SUNY Potsdam Scholar recipient, Kelley is a North Country native, originally from Lisbon. While with the Golden Knights, he was a three-sport athlete and earned numerous accolades in Section X.
Kelley will continue to pursue his education in Clarkson’s MBA program.
