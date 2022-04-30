Lexi McNabb has signed to play for the Syracuse University women’s basketball team as an incoming freshman next season.
The daughter of former SU football quarterback Donavan McNabb fittingly had her arrival announced by the Orange as the NFL Draft was wrapping up on Saturday. Her mother is SU women’s basketball alum Raquel (Nurse) McNabb.
Lexi McNabb is a 5-foot-7 combo guard from Chandler, Ariz. She won two Arizona 4A state championships at Seton Catholic High School, scoring 21 points in the 2021 title game. She recently finished her senior season at Lincoln Prep averaging 10.2 points per game.
McNabb had previously committed to Buffalo last fall for coach Felisha Legette-Jack, who took over the same position at SU on March 26.
McNabb is the eighth player and first high school recruit to join the Orange since Legette-Jack was hired, including four UB transfers.
SU DL TRIO GETS NFL CALL
Three former Syracuse players garnered NFL opportunities soon after the Orange was shut out of the NFL Draft on Saturday.
Kingsley Jonathan signed with the Buffalo Bills as a free agent, McKinley Williams signed with the Indianapolis Colts, and Josh Black accepted a training camp invite from the Chicago Bears, per the official SU football Twitter page.
There were no SU players chosen in the draft for the first time since 2017 and just the fourth time since 1975.
