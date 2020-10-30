College ATHLETICS
All athletes at local NCAA Division III colleges will have a chance to play an extra year after the NCAA approved a one-time waiver Thursday. Previously only athletes who had seen their seasons canceled, or played less than half the usual games, were awarded an extra year.
Since spring, athletes from Clarkson University, St. Lawrence, SUNY Potsdam and SUNY Canton have expressed appreciation for the extra year but have been unsure if they could afford to pay for five years or schooling. Also some area colleges do not offer the graduate programs athletes need, which could force some to transfer.
All four local colleges did not compete in fall sports this year, and SUNY Potsdam has already seen its winter sports seasons canceled. SUNY Canton is still waiting to hear if it will have basketball seasons and the hockey teams are scrambling to find nonleague games.
The Liberty League, which features Clarkson and SLU, has not made an announcement on winter sports.
