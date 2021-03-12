The NCAA Division I women’s hockey tournament starts Monday and for the first time since 2011 neither Clarkson nor St. Lawrence University are part of the field.
But there are still area connections involved in the games that are taking place in Erie, Pa.
The opening game features Robert Morris against Northeastern at 2 p.m. The Colonials roster includes former Clarkson forward Michaela Boyle.
Minnesota-Duluth will face Colgate in the second quarterfinal at 7 p.m.
More locals will be part of Tuesday’s first quarterfinal at 2 p.m. when Providence faces Wisconsin. The Friars roster includes Massena native Claire Tyo, a freshman defenseman who has totaled three goals and eight assists in 20 games, as well as Clayton’s Maddy Coene, a freshman forward with two goals and one assist in 18 games.
Providence is coached by former Clarkson assistant Matt Kelly, who was part of the 2014 national championship staff. One of Kelly’s assistant coaches is former St. Lawrence University player Ali Domenico, who graduated in 2009.
The final quarterfinal matchup features Boston College against Ohio State at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The semifinal games are Thursday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and the national title game will occur at 7:30 p.m. March 20.
SOFTBALL
STOKER SHINES IN DEBUT
Former Sandy Creek standout Carley Stoker tossed a one-hitter in her first game with Eastern Connecticut State on Thursday as the Warriors swept Wesleyan University and Albertus Magnus College in a doubleheader to open the season.
Stoker, a four-time Frontier League All-North MVP, transferred to Division III Eastern Connecticut State in the fall from Division I Central Connecticut, where she spent two seasons.
A junior, Stoker struck out nine batters in her first game, giving up only an infield single in the second inning and walking three. Stoker added a home run, two doubles and four RBIs during the two games, which was the No. 15 nationally ranked Warriors’ first competitive games in exactly one year. Stoker also closed out the second game against Albertus Mangus, throwing two-thirds of an inning.
Eastern Connecticut won the games 7-0 and 13-5, respectively.
