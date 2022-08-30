CANTON — A pair of juniors, one a standout from the Frontier League and the other from the Northern Athletic Conference, are hoping to lead the SUNY Canton men’s soccer team to a winning season this fall.
Carthage’s Joey Johnston is playing his second season with the Kangaroos, and also his final one. Although he’s a junior, he will graduate this spring.
Brennan Harmer has not played soccer since he was at Madrid-Waddington in 2019, but he’s adding the sport at SUNY Canton while still spending his winters with the men’s basketball team.
The Kangaroos, who were 7-9-1 overall last year and 4-4-1 in the Northeast Athletic Conference, open with a nonconference home game against SUNY Potsdam at 7 p.m. Thursday.
“This year has a lot of new faces,” Kangaroos coach Tim Penrod said. “We had 12 seniors a year ago and those guys were key contributors for us, so it’s going to be a very different-looking group this year. This group has been very good about buying in and doing things we ask. There’s a lot of good, young positive energy there.”
Johnston was a Frontier League all-star at Carthage in his final two seasons. COVID-19 wiped out his first college season in 2020. Last year he scored a goal and assisted on another in 15 games.
“He was coming from a program in Carthage where he was the key guy, everything ran through him,” Penrod said. “He got here and he had a much stronger supporting cast. Last year he went through some growing pains early on then he really started adapting and adjusting and a willingness to change what his role was.”
Said Johnston, “It’s a big difference, especially with everyone being as good as they are. It’s a huge difference coming from the Frontier League.”
The only sport Johnston played at Carthage was soccer and he first came to SUNY Canton as a freshman in high school for a soccer camp.
“I’ve been playing since I was four years old,” Johnston said. “I traveled to Syracuse five times a week sometimes. Soccer gave me opportunities in every aspect of my life. It really does carry over everywhere else in life. I’m really thankful for the opportunity.
“I wanted to get my name out there. My club coaches when I was really young stressed that to us, always try to get out. I started at (Jefferson Community College camps) and then I found myself here and ended up loving it. I am very thankful I was able to stay home.”
Harmer played in 25 games with the men’s basketball team last year, averaging 13.3 minutes and 2.4 points.
Madrid-Waddington has featured strong teams in boys soccer and boys basketball and Harmer’s love of playing soccer is what led him back to the sport.
“He trained with us in the spring and played as an outside back,” Penrod said of Harmer. “We’ve been working with him a little bit higher up the field in a wing, forward position. He’ll be on the wing somewhere. Where, we are still kind of finalizing.”
Harmer approached Penrod about adding soccer to his sports. He played pickup soccer with some members of the team and those players told Penrod they should talk with Harmer.
“For kid who hadn’t played soccer in (two years), He really turned some heads and did a lot of good things,” Penrod said. “His willingness to learn was something you don’t get in a lot of kids who are 18, 20 years old. He said he needed the coaching and needed the help, and he really embraced that.”
Said Harmer, “I just missed playing it. It was one of my favorite sports growing up, especially in high school. I don’t think I lost anything, but I was definitely really rusty. Last year I was in a better position to come into a college soccer role than I would have been in high school.
“(SUNY) Canton was the only place I was set on going, between the price and the education it offered me. It really was the complete package and I was pretty satisfied with how everything worked.”
A glance at area four-year colleges fall programs:
MEN’S SOCCER
Clarkson Golden Knights
Coach: Carter Lincoln (5th year).
2021 Records: 4-9-3 overall, 2-6-1 Liberty League.
Roster: Josh Morelli (Fr. G), Manuel Lavesa-Cesana (So. G), Remi Ufheil (So. D), Nolan Grady (Jr. M), Colin Burnell (Sr. F), Taro Hayashi (Sr. F), Ben Choi (So. M), Romano Sergi (Jr. F), Zachary Appel (Jr. M), Jack Donnelly (So. F), Bobby Guilfoil (Gr. D), Evan Carfrey (Jr. M), Michael Lanfear (Sr. M), Carter Kladstrup (Fr. G), Gideon Amoako (Sr. M/D), Logan Drake (So. D), James Nicholas (Gr. M/F), Colin Wright (Fr. D), Josh Conklin (So. M), Kyle Otis (Fr. M), Paolo Martino (Jr. D/M), Chris Paucar (Jr. M/F), Eric McKean (Jr. M), Christian Silvano (Fr. D), Simon Falck (Jr. M), Landon Rush (Fr. F), Ryan Brazell (Fr. F), Tristan Gilbert (Fr. M), Joey White (Sr. D), Ian Donahue (Jr. G), Tayte Wong (Fr. D), Zach Shufelt (Fr. F), Kai Endo (So. D/M).
St. Lawrence Saints
Coach: Mike Toshack (8th year, 65-33-11).
2021 Records: 12-7-1 overall, 5-3-1 Liberty League.
Roster: Ben Woelfinger (Sr. G), Kyle Graber (Jr. F), Will Baker (So. D), Coulter Delagran (Fr. D), Ben Lee (Fr. D), Ryan Campbell (Fr. M), Max Mogul (So. F), Antonio Rogliano (Sr. M), Bo Nordberg (Jr. F), Marvin Sibanda (Sr. M), Ben Casner (Jr. D), Shane Hauck (Sr. D), Desmond Pratt (So. D), Michael McDougald (Sr. M/F), Owel Lillis (So. M), Conor Shea (Fr. D), Adam Moss (So. D), Sam Pijpers (Jr. F), Marco Wong (Jr. M), Miles Levy (Sr. M), Jeremy Ogango (Fr. D), Sam Peacock (Jr. M/D), Myles Robinson (So. D), Benjamin Cull (Sr. D), Chris Szidat (Jr. G), George Charalambous (So. G), Adrian Bryan (Fr. F), Jackson Malary (Fr. D).
SUNY Canton Kangaroos
Coach: Tim Penrod (10th year).
2021 Records: 7-9-1 overall, 4-4-1 NAC.
Roster: Owen Kwong (Jr. G), Chase Ross (So. D/M), Joey Johnston (Jr. F), Eric Randall (Fr. M/F), Connor Kelley (Jr. D), Mason Holmes (Fr. M), Leo Golden (So. M), Chris Escobar (Fr. D/M), Martin Torales (So. M), Augustin Nunez (Sr. M/F), Joe Lombardo (Jr. D), Ethan Leibeck (Fr. M), Ronald Zavala (Fr. G), Michael Gavette (Fr. F), Lleyton LaDue (So. F), Evan Petersen (Sr. D/M), Miles Haak (Fr. D), Brendan Padgett (So. M/F), Dylan Vanderpool (So. M), Jason Hernandez (Jr. D/M), Brennan Harmer (Jr. D/M), Hunter LaValley (So. D), Kenan Bilong (Fr. M), Chris Cook (Sr. D/M), Owen Lebron (Fr. M), Gavin Parker (Fr. M/F), Jason Meneses (Sr. G).
SUNY Potsdam Bears
Coach: Adam Parker (14th year).
2021 Records: 2-12-2 overall, 0-9 SUNYAC.
Roster: Ian Schwartz (Fr. G), Evan Jacobs (Fr. G), Lucas Schiel (Jr. G), Bergan Criswell (Jr. F), Antonio Gerbasi (So. M/F), Luis Tito (Fr. D), Sebastian Sosa (Jr. M/D), Mark Huanca (So. M), Justin Mossey (So. F), Colin Zieske (Gr. D), Anderson Velasquez (Jr. F/M), Zach Saddlemire (Jr. M), Zach Cunningham (So. M/F), Logan Hinnerschietz (So. M), Euan Renolds (Fr. M/D), Austin Hutchins (Jr. F), Gabriel Lizana (Sr. F), Raymond Jones (Sr. D), Nick Intrabartolo (So. M), Woodly Eustache (So. D), Timothy Petty (Jr. D/M), Donny Ophals (Sr. D), Owen Santos (So. M), Luke Clark (Jr. M/F), Jason Martinez (Fr.), Daniel Tietjen (Sr. D), A.J. Tymph (Jr. M), Fernando Rosas (Fr. D), Josue Escobar (Fr. F), Peyton Snell (So. F).
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Clarkson Golden Knights
Coach: Zac Shaw (4th year).
2021 Records: 5-9-2 overall, 2-5-2 Liberty League.
Roster: Ava Pushor (Jr. G), Maddie Lopol (Jr. M), Emily Davis (So. M), Chloe Hodge (So. F), Julia Tylar (Fr. D/M), Arin Bates (Jr. D/M), Lillian Gillett (Fr. M/F), Delaney Holohan (Sr. D/M), Sarah Kohls (Sr. M/F), Haley Archambault (So. M/F), Carly Spinella (Fr. F), Tonia Kousmanidis (Jr. M/F), Grace Smith (So. D/M), Lily Clonan (Fr. D/M), Rylee Marin (Jr. F/M), Paige Ford (Fr. D), Emily Colby (Jr. M), Hailey Hansen (Jr. D), Aspen Tlapa (Jr. F), Angelina Fahrenkrug (Sr. F), Rachel Williams So. D), Juliette LaRock (Sr. M), Elise Almgren (So. G), Molly DiCaprio (So. G).
St. Lawrence Saints
Coach: Sinead McSharry (5th year, 29-14-6).
2021 Records: 7-6-2 overall, 3-5-1 Liberty League.
Roster: Kelly Snode (Jr. G), Darcie McDonough (So. G), Alyvia Ronning (So. M), Jenna Durkin (So. D), Grace Bridge (Jr. D), Lily Pleau (Fr. M), Sam Cohen (Sr. D/F), Maille McMahon (So. M), Emma Audi (Fr. F/M), Lilly Stone (Fr. F), Emma Reynolds (Jr. M), Britney Burns (Jr. D), Kylie Burnett (Fr. D), Grace Wagshul (Sr. F), Mia Cence (So. D), Grace Mochnal (So. M), Meredith Donahue (Fr. F), Madison King-Thurber (Fr. M), Hope Donoghue (Jr. M), Kaitlyn Barton (Fr. F), Natalie Schock (So. D), Tyler Potter (Sr. F), Emma Casey (So. M), Erin O’Brien (Sr. D/F), Elyse Jackson (Sr. D/F), Ella D’Anza (Fr. F), Amelia Nicholas (Fr. D).
SUNY Canton Kangaroos
Coach: Rose Lucidi (8th year).
2021 Records: 2-14-1 overall, 2-6 NAC.
Roster: Skylar Williams (So. G), Autumn Kunes (Sr. D), Madi Seguin (So. F), Olivia McLennan (So. M), Desiree Forde (Jr. M/F), Emily Frazier (So. M), Natalie Baxter (Fr. D), Caitlin Douglas (Jr. D), Hanlon Crane (Sr. M), Alexis Sullivan (Jr. F/M), Mayella Rubin (Jr. M), Shannyn St. Andrews (Sr. D/G), Shannon Platt (Fr. F/M), Morgan Nealon (So. D/M), Meah Boyles (Fr. M), Taryn Morrissey (So. F/M), Caitlin Kelly (Fr. M/F), Paige Gotch (Sr. D), Savannah Hoffman (Fr. F/D), Michelle Obleman (So. M), Gabbie Flynn (So. D), Madison Henning (So. M).
SUNY Potsdam Bears
Coach: Mark Misiak.
2021 Records: 6-10-1 overall, 2-7 SUNYAC.
Roster: Savannah Bowie (Jr. G), Shayna Lenney (Sr. M), Leah Karabaich (So. M), Hailey Von Ahn (So. F), Emily Jordan (Fr. F), Kienle Burns (Jr. D), Chelsea Speranza (So. M), Sami Dentel (Jr. D), Emma Wilson (Fr. D), Brigid Clark (Jr. M), Nora Canning (Sr. M), Rylee Semco (Fr. G), Rebecca Kohls (So. M), Sophia Annastas (Fr. M), Meaghan Sardi (Sr. M), Emma Robbins (Sr. M), Meg Napoleon (Fr. F), Kendall Brown (Fr. D), Layla McKeiver (So. F), Sarah Emmi (So. F), Alex Mullane (Sr. D), Grace Fitzgerald (Sr. D), Chloe Gordon (Sr. G), Mikayla Shipley (So. M), Mackenzie Bowie (Sr. F), Kari Hance (Sr. M), Julia Tycott (So. D), Jaidan Kertenis (Fr. D), Camden Woodbeck (So. D), Emma Warren (Fr. F), Madison Wagner (Fr. F), Grace Sheehan (Fr. D).
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Clarkson Golden Knights
Coach: Carol LaMarche (8th year).
2021 Records: 20-10 overall, 5-2 Liberty League.
Roster: Abigail Spector (So.), Emma Baxter (Sr.), Cecilia Velardi (Fr.), Annabella Regan (So.), Julia Bennett (Jr.), Kayla Gault (So.), Marin Hangliter (Fr.), Natalie Peacock (Jr.), Alexandra Bergantz (Sr.), Allyson Treichel (So.), Isabelle Crow (Sr.), Kristin Werdine (Sr.), Sara Galante (Jr.), Emma Main (Fr.), Olivia Freer (Jr.), Ashley Currier (Fr.), Haley Currier (Fr.), Tess Sorel (Fr.).
St. Lawrence Saints
Coach: Shelly Roiger (12th year, 208-154).
2021 Records: 17-11 overall, 4-3 Liberty League.
Roster: Alana Haehl (So.), Mattie Porter (Fr.), Kate Gardner (So.), Lily Snide (Fr.), Lainey Roman (Fr.), Kennedy Dawson (Fr.), Katrina Henrich (Jr.), Julia Giroux (Fr.), Keely Worlock (Fr.), Rachel Boudreau (So.), Maggie Layman (F.r), Berit Brecke (Fr.), Adeline Riesenberger (Fr.), Jada Masiclat (Jr.), Vivian Zymeck (Jr.).
SUNY Canton Kangaroos
Coach: Caitlin Grimshaw (4th year).
2021 Records: 2-22 overall, 2-6 NAC.
Roster: Emily Dreyer (Jr.), Kiley Zicari (Fr.), Sarah Balcom (So.), Priscilla Soule (Fr.), Cassidy Werner (So.), Cadin Taggart (So.), Alexas Marshall (So.), Bethanie Gratton (Jr.), Bailey Nadeau (Jr.), Michaella DeCapua (Jr.), Alyssa Adams (So.), Marissa Hawkins (Jr.), Victoria Norton (So.), Kay Carlson (Jr.), Kaylee Clark (Jr.).
SUNY Potsdam Bears
Coach: Josh Stokes (10th year).
2021 Records: 8-14 overall, 1-8 SUNYAC.
Roster: Enma Bautista (Sr.), MacKenzie Fischer (Sr.), Lexi Price (Jr.), Mikayla Myers (Sr.), Jessica Ader (Sr.), Colleen Murphy (Sr.), Marissa Wagoner (So.), Riley McGinn (Jr.), Santara Hart (So.), Abygail Olejnik (Sr.), Sophia Rowny (Jr.), Kendall Jones (Jr.), Marley Hawthorne (Sr.), Morgan Buckley (So.), Sophia Layer (Fr.).
FIELD HOCKEY
St. Lawrence Saints
Coach: Fran Grembowicz (23rd year, 203-187).
2021 Records: 11-7 overall, 4-3 Liberty League.
Roster: Maggie Green (Sr.), Abby Effron (Fr.), Molly Lake (Sr.), Mia Dillon (Jr.), Sydney LeClair (Fr.), Abby Guenther (Fr.), Maggie Spire (Fr.), Caroline Hamilton (Fr.), Cricket Barners (Fr.), Elizabeth Walsh (Fr.), Katrina Randall (Jr.), Maggie Bednaz (Fr.), Morgan Misiaszek (So.), Maja Helmer (Fr.), Brooke Martindale (Fr.), Olivia Sundin (Fr.), Jenny L’Hommedieu (Sr.), Suzanne L’Hommedieu (So.), Kate Bouchard (Fr.), Anna Coyne (So.), Madigan Maurer (Fr.), Donatella DeFazio (Fr.), Ava Hartley (Jr.), Kara Dominick (Fr.). Mayson Blondek (Fr.), Molly Gesner (Fr.), Lucy Adiutori (Jr.), Cara Vredenburg (So.).
