Several north country natives were honored this week as the State University of New York Athletic Conference announced its all-decade teams for three spring sports.
Past standouts like Watertown’s Eric Soderquist and Sandy Creek’s Lyndsay Rowell won places on all-decade squads as SUNYAC announced its all-star teams from the past 10 years for baseball, softball and men’s lacrosse.
Softball featured the most local mentions as Rowell, who played for SUNY Cortland, and Malone’s Ashley and Brittany Marshall, who played for SUNY Plattsburgh, each made the all-decade team.
In men’s lacrosse, Soderquist, a former Watertown High standout who played for SUNY Potsdam, won selection, as did former Massena standout Zach Hopps, who played for SUNY Cortland.
Matt Valin, a LaFargeville High School graduate who played for SUNY Cortland, was selected to the SUNYAC all-decade baseball team.
Here’s a closer look at the selections:
Lyndsay Rowell played for SUNY Cortland from 2009-12 after a standout career with Sandy Creek.
Rowell pitched for the Red Dragons and compiled a 71-16 record over four seasons with the team. She finished third all-time at the school in career wins, fifth in strikeouts (366), sixth in shutouts (17) and eighth in earned-run average (1.68).
Rowell’s 26 wins in 2011 is second all-time at the school and was good for fourth in NCAA Division III that year. Rowell was named a third-team All-American in 2011 and the ECAC Upstate New York Pitcher of the Year. She was named the SUNYAC tournament MVP that season and was a member of the All-SUNYAC first team in 2011 and 2012.
Rowell played on Cortland teams that reached the NCAA World Series in 2009 and 2011. The Red Dragons were fourth in 2011.
Brittany Marshall, a former Times All-North girls basketball MVP for Malone, helped lead SUNY Plattsburgh to a SUNYAC softball title and an NCAA World Series appearance in 2012.
Marshall, named the SUNYAC Rookie of the Year that season, posted a stolen base rate (.75 per game) that ranked 21st in the nation. She made the NCAA Division III regional all-tournament team as well. Marshall also was selected to the SUNYAC All-Tournament Team in 2013.
Marshall batted .314 for her career and stole 77 bases. She owns the Cardinals season record with 33 stolen bases in 2012.
Ashley Marshall, Brittany’s younger sister, made the all-decade team after posting a dominant career as a pitcher for SUNY Plattsburgh.
Ashley’s 996 career strikeouts ranks 21st in NCAA Division III history. She was named SUNYAC Pitcher of the Year twice, advancing to the NCAA World Series in 2012.
Ashley Marshall leads the Cardinals all-time in strikeouts, ERA (1.50), winning percentage (.776), wins (83), shutouts (26), complete games (77), games started (89) and appearances (135). She also holds the school’s single-season record for strikeouts (292), shutouts (11) and wins (25). She was a SUNYAC All-Tournament Team selection each of her four seasons.
SUNY Potsdam graduate Jordan Ott also made the softball all-decade squad. Ott, who coached the Bears softball team after graduation, made the All-SUNYAC first team in 2015 and 2016. She lead Potsdam in career hits (156) and batted .373 for her career.
LaFargeville’s Matt Valin pitched as a starter and in relief during his two seasons with SUNY Cortland in 2018-19. He was named a first-team All-American after the 2019 season and also garnered awards as the New York Region Pitcher of the Year and SUNYAC Co-Pitcher of the Year.
In 2018, Valin made the NCAA Regional All-Tournament Team.
Valin registered a 9-0 mark his senior year, striking out 92 and finishing with a 2.35 ERA in 69 innings pitched. He struck out 126 for his career and went 10-0.
Eric Soderquist, who played attack for SUNY Potsdam, finished his career fourth-all-time in school history in goals (107) and points (168).
Soderquist won All-SUNYAC honors four times, including first-team picks in 2015 and 2018. He won SUNYAC Rookie of the Year honors as a freshman.
“Eric was perhaps the most gifted athlete we have ever had at Potsdam in my tenure,” said SUNY Potsdam coach Rick Berkman in a school release. “His ability to break down the opposing defense and create scoring for our team was his greatest asset. He was a human highlight reel in the SUNYAC. He was also a very dedicated student-athlete and leader in our program which was something I was extremely proud of with Eric.”
Zach Hopps, who is from Akwesasne, played attack for SUNY Cortland from 2013-16. He won SUNYAC Player of the Year in 2015 and 2016 and was the conference’s rookie of the year in 2013.
Hopps registered career totals of 154 goals, 132 assists and 286 points in 81 games. He’s Cortland’s career leader in points and assists and third all-time in goals.
Hopps was named an All-American three times, including a second-team pick in 2015. He made the All-ECAC first team in 2015.
Other SUNY Potsdam graduates named to the all-decade team were Bears defender Rashaun Durden (2012) and goalkeeper Ryan Duffy (2014).
SUNYAC will announce members of all-decade teams for fall and winter sports in the coming months.
SUNYAC athletic communication directors nominated and voted for the members on the team. To be eligible players had to receive All-SUNYAC honors at least twice or be named Player of the Year at least once.
