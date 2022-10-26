College SPORTS
POTSDAM — Abygail Olejnik produced 10 kills to lead the SUNY Potsdam women’s volleyball team to a 25-15, 25-18, 21-25, 25-14 win over Cazenovia College in a nonconference match Wednesday night.
Colleen Murphy added 32 assists for the Bears (14-11 overall). Cazenovia fell to 9-17.
■ Herkimer County Community College (12-0-1) defeated Jefferson CC, 6-0, in a Region 3 semifinal men’s soccer game at Herkimer. JCC finished its season 6-6-1.
