OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s ice hockey team is being powered in part by homegrown talent from the north country.
Three former Frontier League-area athletic standouts — Alexandria native Taylor Hudon, Kamryn Barnes of LaFargeville, and former Watertown resident Mack Hull — are each progressing through their first season together on the ice for the Lakers.
Hudon and Barnes played two seasons of high school hockey together for the combined Islanders team in Section 3, developing under head coach Brian Hudon, who is Taylor’s dad. Hull lived in Watertown from 2019-21 while attending Northwood School in Lake Placid.
“We can be in the locker room and talk about some place that comes up in Watertown or even A-Bay, I’ve been there a few times, so being able to connect with them in different aspects has been fun,” Hull said. “It can be little things that come up and we have some sort of connection through it.”
Oswego (13-7-1 overall, 10-4-1 NEWHL) played at SUNY Potsdam on Tuesday night and has road games remaining at Morrisville State and Buffalo State before beginning postseason play.
Hudon has appeared in all 19 games as a senior with an additional year of eligibility remaining, contributing three goals and three assists as a key forward.
She played one season at Nazareth before seeking a transfer and ultimately landing with the Lakers at the start of last year, waiting through the canceled 2020-21 season along with Barnes, who joined the program as a freshman at the same time.
Both players spoke to the benefits of being close to home and seeing their family at home games this year, much like they did as high school teammates.
“It’s been really fun to play with her again,” Hudon said. “We can both kind of look back on playing high school hockey together and comparing how it was to playing college hockey, and we can talk about some different techniques we learned and things we need to improve for the college game.”
Hull joined the mix this past fall and has scored five goals in 16 games, garnering campus Athlete of the Week honors in early January.
She chose Oswego primarily to be closer to home as the youngest of four siblings, and the only child in her family still living with her father when she’s away from campus. They now reside in Syracuse.
“I’m really able to go home at any point if I need to or if I want to spend time with him, and my dad is able to come to every single home game we have,” Hull said. “He is really big into hockey so to be able to watch me play every home game is really amazing.”
Barnes is a sophomore rookie who has made nine appearances playing behind a senior-laden lineup on defense. Oswego State coach Mark Digby said that Barnes has shown flashes of a potentially special player during each outing, and her development has been enjoyable to witness.
She and Hudon were also longtime standouts for their respective high school soccer and softball teams, and each believe they developed the principles needed to succeed in a college sport while shining for rival programs in the Frontier League “D” Division along with their time together in the hockey season.
“I definitely learned leadership qualities, and I’m learning more from our leaders at Oswego now, and the team chemistry aspect was built in for me (at LaFargeville),” Barnes said. “We’re together every day on and off the ice, and you just want to keep building that chemistry so that it translates onto the ice.”
Barnes played club hockey for the St. Lawrence Steel and previously the Syracuse Nationals and Syracuse Valley Eagles. She crossed paths with other eventual Oswego teammates during that time, including fellow defender Rylee Preston, a freshman from nearby Lake Placid.
Oswego’s roster consists of 12 players from within the state this year, compared to just four the last time the Lakers took the ice for the 2019-20 campaign.
“When you have a mix of players from close to home and farther away, I think the local players feel a connection to the community and that wears off on the players who aren’t from the area, and I think that’s a piece that really helps tie the team together,” Digby said. “They don’t just feel like they’re playing for their college or their teammates, they’re playing for their community.”
