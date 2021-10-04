CANTON – Ogdensburg native Kelsey Pinkerton netted her second goal of the season as the SUNY Canton women’s soccer team earned a 1-0 win v. SUNY Poly in a North Atlantic Conference (NAC) contest on Sunday afternoon in Canton.
THE BASICS
Result: SUNY Canton 1, SUNY Poly 0
Location: SUNY Canton Turf Field – Canton, NY
Records: SUNY Canton (2-5-1, 2-2-0 NAC) | SUNY Poly (2-7-0, 1-3-0 NAC)
HOW IT HAPPENED
Neither team found the back of the net in the opening 45 minutes as SUNY Poly held a 6-3 shots on goal advantage.
The Roos had the better of the play after intermission outshooting SUNY Poly 3-2 in shots on target after halftime and that paid off in the 71st minute.
Morgan Nealon carried the ball up the left side of the field and threaded a pass to Pinkerton in the box who buried a shot into the top right corner. Her second career goal proved to be the game-winner as she also recorded the game-tying goal in a 1-1 draw v. SUNY ESF on September 21st.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
Skylar Williams was outstanding in net for the Roos recording an eight save shutout.
Michalyn Flanagan stopped five shots for the Wildcats.
SUNY Poly finished with a slim 8-6 shots on goal and 7-4 corner kicks advantage for the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.