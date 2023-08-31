A pair of one-time Section 10 hockey rivals will become part of a very select class of SUNY Cortland alumni this weekend.

Former Salmon River Central coach Bill Plante, a 1976 graduate who competed on Cortland’s first varsity men’s hockey team in 1975 as a goaltender, and St. Lawrence Central graduate Derek Lalonde, a 1995 graduate who has steadily worked his way up the hockey coaching ladder and is entering his second season at the helm of the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings, are both due to be inducted into the C-Club Hall of Fame at a ceremony Saturday.

