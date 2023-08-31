A pair of one-time Section 10 hockey rivals will become part of a very select class of SUNY Cortland alumni this weekend.
Former Salmon River Central coach Bill Plante, a 1976 graduate who competed on Cortland’s first varsity men’s hockey team in 1975 as a goaltender, and St. Lawrence Central graduate Derek Lalonde, a 1995 graduate who has steadily worked his way up the hockey coaching ladder and is entering his second season at the helm of the NHL’s Detroit Red Wings, are both due to be inducted into the C-Club Hall of Fame at a ceremony Saturday.
In doing so, they become only the third and fourth former hockey standouts to be enshrined.
“It’s just great to be recognized after all these years,” said Plante, who retired as Salmon River boys hockey coach in 2008 with 474 career wins and stands in sixth place on the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s list of career victories for boys hockey.
“There have only been around 300 inductees since they started their hall of fame at Cortland. Becoming part of this elite group is quite an honor and a thrill,” he added. “Whether it was as part of a team or as an individual, I’ve been inducted to some 10 halls of fame around the state but this might be the pinnacle of them all.”
Organized in 1969, the C-Club Hall of Fame honors Cortland alumni who competed as athletes and who have since distinguished themselves in their professions and within their communities. New C-Club members have been added annually and the Hall of Fame roster will include 289 alumni and 32 honorary members after Saturday’s induction ceremony.
“Being inducted really means a lot to me just because of how much I love Cortland,” said Lalonde, who emerged as a team leader through the course of his four-year career tending goal for the Red Dragons through the early 1990s, eventually earning the coveted Red Letter Award as the MVP his senior season.
“Many things shape you and my experience at Cortland was extremely valuable. I had to earn my career there. I went from having zero starts as a freshmen to being picked for the Red Letter Award my last year,” he added. “That award was voted on by my teammates, which made it even more special.”
Plante, who is originally from the Utica area, quickly established himself as a top high school hockey coach at Salmon River when he guided the Shamrocks to the first of five state Division II championships in 1980, the inaugural year for the tournament.
Through the late 1980s Plante’s Shamrocks regularly went up against Lalonde when he served as backstop for their NAC Division II rival St. Lawrence Central.
“I think it’s very interesting that two guys from Section 10 hockey are getting inducted at the same time,” Plante said. “Derek and I go way back to when he played against us at St. Lawrence Central and we’ve gotten to be friends over the years.”
“We’re both goalies, too, so we can relate to that insanity,” he joked.
Lalonde, a Brasher Falls native, was also a football and baseball standout at SLC.
“Having the two of us go into the hall at the same time is really cool,” he said. “I remember playing against Bill when he was coaching at Salmon River and how intense those games were. What a small world it is to have things come full circle this way for us.”
Along with Saturday night’s official ceremony, the inductees will be introduced at halftime of the Cortland football game against Delaware Valley earlier that afternoon.
The north country duo is among seven new members slated for induction this weekend. The other honorees are: Joseph Bramante (1971, Football, Men’s Lacrosse, Men’s Basketball, Baseball); Bobby “Bates” Bateson (1983 - Football); Holli Mulholland Nirsberger (2000 - Women’s Soccer); Stephon “Stef” Sair (2007 - Wrestling, Football) and Dan Pitcher (2010 - Football).
