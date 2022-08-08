CANTON — For two soon-to-be St. Lawrence University Saints, representing the Scarlet and Brown is a family affair. Both Chris Downs and Daniel Mahoney will follow in their brothers’ footsteps and play for their fathers as members of SLU’s basketball and lacrosse teams, respectively.

For head men’s lacrosse voach Mike Mahoney, adding his youngest son will mean coaching all three of his children. Mark Mahoney is set to enter his fifth year with the program, taking advantage of an extra year of eligibility due to COVID, while John Mahoney is gearing up for his junior campaign.

