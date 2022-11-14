POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam’s Dyamon Hunter was named State University Athletic Conference women’s basketball’s Athlete of the Week on Monday.
Hunter, a senior from The Bronx, averaged 23.5 points over two games in the Bears’ opening weekend. She scored 30 points in a 72-68 overtime win over Wesleyan University in the Plattsburgh Cardinal Classic.
Hunter is two points away from becoming the seventh women’s player in Potsdam history to reach 1,000 career points.
■ SUNY Potsdam sophomore swimmer Ryan Orcutt won SUNYAC Male Swimmer of the Week honors. Orcutt finished first in the 100- and 200-meter freestyle races and contributed to the winning 400 medley and 400 freestyle relays as Potsdam defeated SUNY Brockport.
■ St. Lawrence University recorded three Rookie of the Week honors in the Liberty League. SLU men’s cross country runner Nick Lyndaker, of Canton, football kicker Clayton Fogler and men’s soccer player Ryan Campbell each picked up rookie honors. Saints football players Daniel Lawther and Ben Munn also made the honor roll as did women’s basketball player Olivia Middleton.
■ Clarkson women’s swimmer Aurelia Leonard won Liberty League Rookie of the Week honors for the third straight week. Leonard won both her individual races on the weekend and has captured seven straight. Clarkson’s Connor Tasselmyre reached honor roll status for the men’s swimmers.
