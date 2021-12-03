CANTON — Senior Chelsey Raven was one of just five NCAA Division III women’s basketball players to be named to the D3Hoops.com National Team of the Week for games played November 22nd to 28th.
The Ogdensburg native had a monster game leading all players with 26 points and 12 rebounds as the Roos defeated Clarkson University 69-54 in their lone game of the week on Nov. 23. The win is just the second for SUNY Canton against Clarkson since the Roos became a four-year school and the first in nine years. Raven’s 26 points are her highest total in a SUNY Canton uniform, while her 12 boards mark her second highest rebounding total. She shot 12-for-18 from the field (66.7%), 1-for-2 from three-point range and made her lone free throw while adding two blocks and two steals.
