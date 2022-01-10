CANTON — Ogdensburg native Chelsey Raven recorded her team-leading seventh double-double of the season but visiting Maine Presque Isle used a strong fourth quarter to defeat the SUNY Canton women’s basketball team 77-55 in non-conference action in Canton on Sunday.
The Owls (6-3) stormed out to a 23-2 run to start the fourth quarter holding the Roos (4-8) to just one basket over the first 7:41 of the stanza as they cruised to the victory.
Raven posted her seventh double-double of the year with 13 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. Shanelle Borth also scored double digits finishing with 10 points and six rebounds.
Seattle Lettau chipped in with seven points, five rebounds and three assists in 22 minutes off the bench. Joie Culkin and Massena native Hayleigh Armstrong tallied six points each as Armstrong recorded a season-best with two threes off the bench. Samantha Dayter dished out a game-best five assists.
Rebecca Davila (17), Paige Espling (14), Hunter Mercier (14), Alexis Ireland (10) and Mariah Dunbar (10) led a balanced scoring attack for the Owls. Espling also had 10 rebounds for the double-double and Emily Wheaton and Davila dished out four assists each.
The women’s basketball contest planned on Tuesday vs. SUNY Potsdam was postponed due to the Bears COVID protocols. Currently the Roos are scheduled to return to North Atlantic Conference action at Maine Maritime Academy on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Canton – Joie Culkin and Chelsey Raven both reached double figures in scoring but a strong second quarter proved to be the difference leading visiting Maine Presque Isle to a 63-52 win in a North Atlantic Conference (NAC) contest v. the SUNY Canton women’s basketball team on Saturday.
Records for the teams are: SUNY Canton (4-7, 2-3 NAC) | Maine Presque Isle (5-3, 1-2 NAC)
Raven came up just one rebound short of a double-double posting 11 points and nine rebounds. Culkin finished with one off her season-high with 11 points and added seven rebounds.
Alexis Ireland led the Owls with a double-double of 22 points and 13 rebounds and added four assists. Davila recorded 12 points and Paige Espling finished with 10 rebounds.
These two teams will have a rematch on Sunday at 12 p.m. in the Roos House. Sunday’s game will be a non-conference contest.
SUNY Potsdams
Hoops Postponed
Monday’s men’s and women’s basketball game rescheduled for Monday has been pushed back to Tuesday, Jan. 25. The women will square off at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 7:30 p.m.
Below are updated start times for the next two basketball doubleheaders.
Thursday, Jan.13 vs. Oswego - Women at 4 p.m. - Men at 6 p.m. (Updated)
Friday, Jan. 14 vs. Cortland - Women at 2 p.m. - Men at 4 p.m. (Updated)
