Spectrum cable has signed on to carry the ACC Network, its parent company, Charter Communications, announced Wednesday.
The network, which is a week away from officially launching, would air games for Atlantic Coast Conference schools, including Syracuse. The ACC Network, which is owned by ESPN, is scheduled to start its football coverage on Aug. 29 when Georgia Tech plays at defending national champion Clemson.
The network plans to broadcast more than 450 live events per year.
Spectrum, which serves much of the north country, is one of the largest providers to pick up the network so far. Others on board to air ACC events are Youtube TV and DirectTV. But other major providers like Comcast and Dish Network have not reached a deal with the network.
