St. Lawrence University’s Sam Pijpers and Ben Woelfinger were named Liberty League Offensive and Defensive Performer of the Week, respectively, as area colleges dominated the weekly men’s soccer awards, announced Monday.
Clarkson men’s soccer player Christian Silvano won Rookie of the Week honors.
Saints quarterback Daniel Lawther was selected offensive performer of the week in football, and Clayton Fogler of SLU won Special Teams Performer of the Week. SLU’s Bennett Cheer was an honorable mention in football.
SLU women’s cross country runners Alli Sibold and Adriana Cecchetelli cleaned up the sport’s weekly honors with respective Performer of the Week and Rookie of the Week honors.
Clarkson golfer Andrew Palmatier received the sport’s weekly Performer of the Week award.
In women’s soccer, the Saints’ Madison Thurber-King won Rookie of the Week honors and Keely Snode was an honorable mention.
Julia Giroux won Rookie of the Week mention in volleyball for SLU. Clarkson’s Isabelle Crow made the honor roll.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.