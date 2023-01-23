CANTON — St. Lawrence University senior point guard Olivia Middleton was selected the Liberty League Performer of the Week on Monday for women’s basketball.
Middleton supplied a career-high 29 points, and added six assists, in the Saints’ 99-84 victory over the William Smith Herons on Saturday. She averaged 20.3 points and 4.3 assists over three games last week. Middleton, from Barrington, R.I., is second on the team in scoring with 11.3 ppg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.