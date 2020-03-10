CANTON — St. Lawrence University has canceled all athletic events until April 13 as a result of the spread of the coronavirus.
The university’s classes will move to remote learning until spring break, which begins March 23 and on-campus classes are scheduled to resume on April 13. More information about returning to campus will come out on April 6, St. Lawrence University said in a statement. The university said that no SLU student has been confirmed to have contracted the coronavirus.
Any SLU athletic team that was scheduled to travel in the next month will no longer make those trips.
The ruling affects southern trips for SLU baseball, which was scheduled to play in Florida from March 14-18; softball, which was going to be in Florida from March 14-20; men’s lacrosse, which was headed to Maryland on Friday and Saturday; and women’s lacrosse, which was going to play in South Carolina this weekend.
Several teams also were scheduled to play Liberty League games during that period. St. Lawrence said that it will try to make up any league games that were called off later in the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.