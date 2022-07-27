Syracuse University running back Sean Tucker was selected to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Football Team unveiled on Wednesday.
The sophomore star finished eighth in the Preseason Player of the Year tally and garnered the third highest point total for offensive players based on votes from a panel of 164 media members.
Tucker was the only SU selection among the 27 players recognized. He ran for an Orange-record 1,496 rushing yards last year and has been named to the watch list for the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award.
North Carolina State quarterback Devin Leary was named ACC Preseason Player of the Year while Clemson led with six total All-ACC Preseason selections.
Also on Wednesday, Syracuse redshirt senior Andre Szmyt was named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List.
Szmyt won the award, presented annually to the nation’s top kicker, in 2018. He ranks third among active kickers with 65 career field goals and his career 82.3 percentage ranks as the best in SU history.
Syracuse will open its season when it hosts Louisville at 8 p.m. on Sept. 3 in an ACC game at the Carrier Dome.
After playing at Connecticut at 7 p.m. on Sept. 10, Syracuse will host Purdue at noon on Sept. 17 before resuming ACC play by hosting Virginia at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23.
In all, five of the Orange’s first six games this season will be on their home turf.
