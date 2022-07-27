Syracuse running back Sean Tucker, center, runs between Boston College Eagles linebacker Vinny DePalma, right, and defensive back Jason Maitre in the fourth quarter Oct. 30 at the Carrier Dome. Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse University running back Sean Tucker was selected to the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Preseason Football Team unveiled on Wednesday.

The sophomore star finished eighth in the Preseason Player of the Year tally and garnered the third highest point total for offensive players based on votes from a panel of 164 media members.

