CANTON — Due to an increased number of COVID-19 cases on campus, SUNY Canton has postponed all athletic events, home and away, through Saturday.
The men’s basketball team postponed a game Tuesday against SUNY Potsdam and is scheduled to make it up Dec. 7. A game against Clarkson is slated to be made up Jan. 11.
Men’s basketball games against SUNY Geneseo have also been postponed.
The women’s basketball team is postponing games against SUNY Potsdamon Friday and Wells on Saturday. Women’s hockey has postponed games against SUNY Oswego on Friday and SUNY Cortland on Saturday.
Men’s hockey has no events scheduled until Nov. 27.
