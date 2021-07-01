CANTON — SUNY Canton men’s basketball player Andrew Fitch has been named the North Atlantic Conference Man of the Year. Fitch was given the honor Thursday after being chosen from five athletes.
A native of Melbourne, Australia, Fitch recently graduated from SUNY Canton with a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology and double-minors in Mathematics and Applied Physics. He graduated with honors and a near-perfect GPA of 3.98.
He was highly involved in a number of campus groups and activities. Fitch was a Bible study leader and a member of the Audio Visuals Team for church services. He also delivered food to communities in need.
Fitch has earned numerous awards, including the 2021 SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence, Pillars of Character Award, Spirit of Success Award, and the NAC Men’s Basketball Senior Scholar Athlete Award. He is a three-time member of the NAC All-Academic Team.
A four-year player on the men’s basketball team, Fitch led his team to a NAC title in 2019-20. He was named to the 2019-20 First Team All-Conference and was selected as the NAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2018-19 and 2019-20. He led Division III in blocks per game and ranked second nationally for total blocks in 2018-19. Fitch holds the SUNY Canton record for most blocks in a single season and the DIII-era career blocks record as well.
