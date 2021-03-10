The North Atlantic Conference announced Wednesday a return to sports in the spring, paving the way for SUNY Canton to compete in the conference in the coming months.
SUNY Canton fields spring teams in baseball, golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse and softball. Complete schedules are still being finalized and league competition will continue with specific protocols aimed at minimizing COVID-19 exposure.
“We will continue to remain cautious and everything we do will have the safety of our student-athletes, staff, campus and greater community in mind,” said SUNY Canton president Zvi Szafran.
Baseball, softball, men’s and women’s lacrosse will face one conference opponent per week and sometimes play multiple games between the same two teams during a week in order to limit cross-state travel. Games will be restricted to within the division. Teams will play for conference titles. Men’s golf will compete in a divisional, 18-hole tournament April 24 and winners will play in an 18-hole final April 30.
The decision was made by the NAC’s Presidents’ Council and athletic administrators will reasses plans two weeks prior to the start of the season.
