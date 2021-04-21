PLATTSBURGH — Frankie Porcaro and Allie Vangas each scored three goals to lead the SUNY Plattsburgh women’s lacrosse team to a 13-10 win over SUNY Potsdam in a snowy SUNYAC women’s lacrosse game Wednesday.
Hannah Stevenson led the Bears (3-7 overall, 0-6 conference) with five goals. Lindsa Guzzetta added two goals for the Cardinals (1-5).
n Quinn Bermingham and Jordan Mamelak won singles matches for the St. Lawrence University men’s tennis team in a 5-4 loss to host Rochester.
Bermingham and Adam Heilbronner, as well as Cole Hamilton and Benjamin Moolman won doubles matches for the Saints (0-4). Rochester improved to 2-3.
