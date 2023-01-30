Times Staff Report
POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam assistant athletic trainer Alexandra Berking died last Tuesday after a five-year battle with brain cancer.
Updated: January 30, 2023 @ 9:42 pm
Times Staff Report
POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam assistant athletic trainer Alexandra Berking died last Tuesday after a five-year battle with brain cancer.
Berking was 29.
Berking had worked at SUNY Potsdam since 2015 and assisted several athletic teams at the campus as well as serving as an adjunct professor for more than two years. After being diagnosed with cancer, she continued to work despite traveling long distances for treatment.
“Alex’s commitment to her profession and our student-athletes shined through every day,” said SUNY Potsdam athletic director Mark Misiak. “She dedicated her life to helping others. Her loss creates and unfillable void in our department and in the hearts of the Potsdam Bears family.”
Berking, who was from Boston, was diagnosed in 2017 after suffering headaches and vision problems. She received immediate support from the campus with money collected for her treatment during games.
Berking is survived by her mother Sheryl, sister Meghan and husband Brandin Cousineau.
Her father, Christopher Berking, died of cancer about a year before Alexandra’s diagnosis. During the summer of 2017, her sister, Meghan Berking, ran across the country in honor of their father, covering 4,000 miles with a team of runners to raise money for the Ulman Cancer Fund for Young Adults.
Said Potsdam head athletic trainer Mike Pitts: “Alex cared for everyone she met. She was intelligent, passionate and loyal. Those involved in athletics at Potsdam know how many lives were bettered by Alex and her personality.”
Calling hours will be at Garner Funeral Service from 4-7 p.m. Friday in Potsdam. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Knapps Station Community Church. SUNY Potsdam will accept donations in Berking’s memory in lieu of admission fees for upcoming athletic events.
