POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam announced Tuesday that spectators will be allowed to attend athletic events during the fall season.
The SUNYAC did not participate in fall sports last season. The spectator policy is subject to change depending on the number of COVID-19 cases and their affects on the community.
SUNY Potsdam’s outdoor events will not require masks to be worn by spectators, but those who wish to attend volleyball matches, which are indoors, must wear masks.
The fall season starts for the Bears on Sept. 1. The men’s soccer team will host SUNY Canton in a nonconference game at 7 p.m. and the women’s volleyball team will play a nonconference match against village rival Clarkson at the same time.
SUNY Potsdam offers men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country as its fall sports.
While fans can attend games, the school also will offer all home soccer and volleyball contests on a live stream at potsdambears.com.
