POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam has postponed its Class of 2020 Athletics Hall of Fame induction ceremony until this fall, the school announced.
The ceremony had originally been scheduled for last fall until it was postponed due to COVID-19 regulations.
SUNY Potsdam’s original 2020 induction class features men’s lacrosse All-Americans Ryan Duffy and Brady Fremont, both 2014 graduates, women’s basketball and lacrosse standout Bailey Weigel (2015) and four-time SUNYAC champion men’s swimmer Alexander Taylor (2013). The foursome will be inducted as the Class of 2021.
Duffy, who is from Liverpool, transferred to Potsdam as a junior after winning a national title with Onondaga Community College. Duffy started all 16 games in goal in 2014 and was named the SUNYAC Player of the Year. He played in the USILA North-South Senior All-Star Game that year and is eighth in school history in career victories despite just two years with the Bears. He is now a hospital corpsman for the U.S. Navy.
Fremont, a Syracuse native, played for the Bears from 2010-13 and captained the team for two years. The midfielder was a first-team All-SUNYAC selection in 2013 and an All-American. He now works as a construction superintendent in New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
Weigel, from East Amherst, averaged 9.8 points and 7.0 rebounds per game over 85 women’s basketball games for Potsdam. She totaled 595 rebounds, 214 assists, 124 steals and 75 blocks during her career and was captain of the Bears for two years. Weigel also ranks sixth all-time in scoring for the Potsdam women’s lacrosse team with 89 goals and 54 assists. She’s third all-time in assists. Weigel has been the digital platform manager for the New York Knicks since 2018.
Taylor, a Port Ewen native, won the SUNYAC 100 and 200 breaststroke titles in 2012 and 2013. He was named first-team All-SUNYAC both years. Taylor, a captain for the Bears for two seasons, set seven program records and still holds the 200 breaststroke mark and his a part of the record-holding 800 freestyle relay. Taylor was named the head coach of the Misericordia University swimming and diving teams in June.
SUNYAC DEVELOPING SPRING PLAN
The SUNYAC is developing a plan to resume spring intercollegiate athletic competition based on a request from State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras.
The plan, which will be submitted to the SUNY presidents, is expected to meet the guidance provided by the NCAA, state Department of Health, the SUNY system and local and regional authorities. It will also consider the number of coronavirus cases during the early weeks of the spring semester.
SUNY Potsdam competes in men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s track and field and softball during the spring.
ADER NAMED TO ADVISORY COMMITTEE
SUNY Potsdam sophomore volleyball player Jessica Ader has been appointed to the NCAA Division III Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.
Ader, who is from Highland Mills, began serving her appointment Jan. 16 and will continue through Jan. 13, 2024.
Ader’s responsibilities include representing the student-athlete voice in Division III through reviewing legislation, identifying student-athlete issues, and implementing student-athlete-based initiatives.
“I was honored to be nominated by one of my teammates and ecstatic to find out that I was selected out of all the highly qualified candidates,” Ader said. “I’m humbled to be part of this organization and will try my best to do all that is expected of me.”
