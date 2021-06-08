POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam removed the “interim” label and made Mark Misiak the school’s official athletic director Tuesday. Misiak, who also is the head coach of the women’s soccer team, became the interim athletic director last July.
During his time as interim athletic director, he hired Brianna Ferchin to coach softball and Greg Haney to coach women’s hockey. He also made Chris Carlini the interim head coach for swimming and diving.
Misiak has worked at SUNY Potsdam since 2010, beginning as a men’s soccer assistant coach and becoming the women’s head coach the next year. He’s the all-time winningest coach in that program, with 69 wins.
During the 2018-19 and 2019-20 academic years, Misiak held the titles of assistant athletic director and director of compliance. He has been responsible for ensuring that all Bears student-athletes and coaches adhere to NCAA bylaws, policies and regulations.
Misiak is a 2007 graduate of Plattsburgh State, where he was a standout for the Cardinals’ men’s soccer program. He is also a Potsdam alum, earning his master’s degree in education from the College in 2012.
