POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam named men’s basketball coach Jim Bechtel as the Bears’ Coach of the Year for the second straight year Thursday as it continued to issue athletic awards for the 2019-20 school season.
Bechtel guided the Bears to a 20-7 overall mark and a 14-4 record in SUNYAC play. Potsdam, seeded second in the SUNYAC tournament, reached the title game for the first time in 15 years and won 20 games for the first time since 2004-05.
Lucy Condon, who plays women’s hockey and softball for the Bears, was voted the Portrait of a Potsdam Athlete Award winner.
The women’s basketball team was named Potsdam’s most improved team and the women’s cross country program won the highest GPA honor. The women’s lacrosse team received the Community Service Award.
SUNY Potsdam earlier announced Isaiah Brown (men’s basketball) and Lexi Dean (women’s soccer) as the school’s respective male and female athletes of the year. Josh Huiatt (men’s lacrosse) and Delphine Leonard (women’s hockey/soccer) won respective male and female Maxcy/Molnar awards.
Zaire Rogers of the men’s volleyball team and Kaylee Merrill of the women’s hockey team were selected male and female newcomer of the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.