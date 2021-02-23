POTSDAM — SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras announced Tuesday that the SUNYAC will have spring sports beginning on March 20. The SUNYAC missed most of last spring, as well as fall and winter sports this school year, because of COVID-19.
SUNY Potsdam will be able to compete in men’s and women’s lacrosse, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field as well as softball.
On January 20, Chancellor Malatras sent a letter to SUNYAC asking the league to develop a plan for the possible resumption of spring athletic competition. Over the past month, the league developed a plan, which was adopted Monday night by SUNYAC.
Conference will be split into East/West region to limit travel and overnight stays. Rules include masks worn at all times by athletes, coaches and officials, except for athletes during competition or active practice. No spectators will be permitted according to New York State Department of Health guidance. No handshakes, group celebrations or pre- or post-interaction with opposing team will be allowed.
“I’m incredibly excited that our spring student-athletes will soon be returning to the field of play,” said Mark Misiak, Potsdam Interim Director of Athletics. “During these trying times, they have done everything asked of them and been true role models on our campus and in our community. I can’t wait to watch them compete in just a few weeks!”
